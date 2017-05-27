Lowe's Companies’ (LOW) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in a report issued on Friday, May 5th. The firm currently has a $89.00 target price on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LOW. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies in a report on Monday, April 3rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Vetr cut Lowe's Companies from a sell rating to a strong sell rating and set a $72.25 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 price objective on Lowe's Companies and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Lowe's Companies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.49.

Shares of Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) traded down 0.52% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,571,571 shares. Lowe's Companies has a 52-week low of $64.87 and a 52-week high of $86.25. The firm has a market cap of $69.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.15. Lowe's Companies also was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 49,193 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 269% compared to the average daily volume of 13,315 call options.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.99 billion. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 46.46%. Lowe's Companies’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe's Companies will post $4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. Lowe's Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

In other news, CFO Marshall A. Croom sold 12,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total value of $1,043,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,392,765.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nelson B. Peace sold 3,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $290,078.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,418. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 520,357 shares of company stock valued at $42,207,226 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lowe's Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank raised its position in Lowe's Companies by 27.4% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,238 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe's Companies during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Lowe's Companies during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. raised its position in Lowe's Companies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc (Lowe’s) is a home improvement retailer. The Company operates approximately 1,860 home improvement and hardware stores, representing approximately 200 million square feet of retail selling space. The Company operates approximately 1,800 stores located across over 50 states in the United States, including approximately 80 Orchard Supply Hardware (Orchard) stores in California and Oregon, as well as approximately 40 stores in Canada and over 10 stores in Mexico.

