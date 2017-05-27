Lookers PLC’s (LOOK) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at N+1 Singer

Lookers PLC (LON:LOOK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at N+1 Singer in a report issued on Friday, May 12th. They currently have a GBX 168 ($2.19) price target on the stock. N+1 Singer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.40% from the company’s current price.

LOOK has been the topic of several other research reports. Liberum Capital reduced their price target on shares of Lookers PLC from GBX 215 ($2.80) to GBX 175 ($2.28) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.21) price target on shares of Lookers PLC in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 162 ($2.11) target price on shares of Lookers PLC in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Numis Securities Ltd restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.02) target price on shares of Lookers PLC in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.47) target price on shares of Lookers PLC in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 170 ($2.21).

Lookers PLC (LON:LOOK) traded up 2.88% during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 125.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,116,061 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 125.53 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 120.36. Lookers PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 88.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 150.10. The company’s market cap is GBX 495.68 million.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.36 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This is an increase from Lookers PLC’s previous dividend of $1.28.

About Lookers PLC

Lookers plc operates as a motor retail and aftersales company in the United Kingdom. The Company operates through two business segments: motor distribution and parts distribution. The motor division consists of over 150 franchised dealerships representing over 30 marques from approximately 100 locations.

