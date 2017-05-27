Logitech International SA (LOGI) Given Coverage Optimism Score of 0.15

News articles about Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. The research group, a division of Accern, ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Logitech International SA earned a coverage optimism score of 0.15 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news coverage about the technology company an impact score of 17 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get Logitech International SA alerts:

Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) traded down 0.11% during trading on Friday, hitting $36.92. 700,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 0.47. Logitech International SA has a 52-week low of $14.81 and a 52-week high of $37.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Logitech International SA from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Logitech International SA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.44.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/27/logitech-international-sa-logi-receives-daily-media-sentiment-rating-of-0-15-updated.html.

In related news, Director Neil D. Hunt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total value of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,762,091.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Luca Guerrino De sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $741,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 296,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,790,716.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 350,363 shares of company stock valued at $11,480,315 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Logitech International SA

Logitech International SA is a holding company. The Company designs, manufactures and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms. The Company operates through peripheral segment. The Company offers its products to a network of domestic and international customers, including direct sales to retailers, e-tailers, and indirect sales through distributors.

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.