Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LLOY) Insider George Culmer Buys 180 Shares

Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON:LLOY) insider George Culmer acquired 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 69 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of £124.20 ($161.57).

George Culmer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lloyds Banking Group PLC alerts:

On Thursday, March 9th, George Culmer bought 183 shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 69 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of £126.27 ($164.26).

On Monday, March 6th, George Culmer sold 145,828 shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.90), for a total transaction of £100,621.32 ($130,898.04).

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON:LLOY) traded down 1.86% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 71.74. The company had a trading volume of 242,691,892 shares. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 47.10 and a 12 month high of GBX 73.58. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 56.81 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 67.83 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 65.32.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/27/lloyds-banking-group-plc-lloy-insider-buys-124-20-in-stock-updated.html.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a GBX 58 ($0.75) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Macquarie set a GBX 67 ($0.87) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Barclays PLC reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 77 ($1.00) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC in a report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 80 ($1.04) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 68 ($0.88) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 71.07 ($0.92).

Lloyds Banking Group PLC Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc is a provider of financial services to individual and business customers in the United Kingdom. The Company’s main business activities are retail and commercial banking, general insurance, and long-term savings, protection and investment. The Company’s segments are Retail, Commercial Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.