Goldman Sachs Group Inc Reiterates GBX 58 Price Target for Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LLOY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a GBX 58 ($0.75) price objective on Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON:LLOY) in a research note published on Tuesday, May 2nd. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LLOY. Barclays PLC restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 75 ($0.98) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lloyds Banking Group PLC from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 80 ($1.04) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank AG restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 68 ($0.88) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group PLC from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 80 ($1.04) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Beaufort Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.04) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lloyds Banking Group PLC currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 71.07 ($0.92).

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON:LLOY) traded down 1.86% during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 71.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,691,892 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 67.83 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 65.32. The stock’s market cap is GBX 56.81 billion. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 47.10 and a one year high of GBX 73.58.

In related news, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio acquired 5,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.82) per share, with a total value of £3,217.41 ($4,185.52). Also, insider George Culmer sold 145,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.90), for a total transaction of £100,621.32 ($130,898.04). Insiders have bought 55,905 shares of company stock valued at $3,976,803 in the last three months.

Lloyds Banking Group PLC Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc is a provider of financial services to individual and business customers in the United Kingdom. The Company’s main business activities are retail and commercial banking, general insurance, and long-term savings, protection and investment. The Company’s segments are Retail, Commercial Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance and Other.

