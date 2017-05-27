Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LIO) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Macquarie

Macquarie reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO) in a research report report published on Tuesday, May 2nd. Macquarie currently has a GBX 426 ($5.54) target price on the stock.

LIO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Numis Securities Ltd boosted their price objective on Liontrust Asset Management PLC from GBX 410 ($5.33) to GBX 445 ($5.79) and gave the company an add rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. N+1 Singer upped their price target on Liontrust Asset Management PLC from GBX 374 ($4.87) to GBX 440 ($5.72) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Liontrust Asset Management PLC from GBX 460 ($5.98) to GBX 495 ($6.44) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 420.20 ($5.47).

Shares of Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO) traded up 1.18% during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 462.50. 5,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 440.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 390.62. Liontrust Asset Management PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 235.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 470.00. The firm’s market cap is GBX 208.32 million.

In other news, insider John Stephen Ions bought 1,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 438 ($5.70) per share, for a total transaction of £5,387.40 ($7,008.46).

About Liontrust Asset Management PLC

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (Liontrust) is a holding company. The Company is engaged in specialist fund management business. It is an investment management company that manages the United Kingdom, European, Asian and Global equities, Global credit and Multi-Assets. It offers a range of products, such as Unit Trusts, Offshore funds, Segregated Mandates and Discretionary Portfolio Management Services.

