Lightwave Logic, Inc. (LWLG) Announces Earnings Results

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Lightwave Logic (OTCMKTS:LWLG) traded up 12.41% on Friday, reaching $1.54. 451,160 shares of the company traded hands. Lightwave Logic has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $1.86. The firm’s market cap is $107.36 million. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.78.
Lightwave Logic Company Profile
Lightwave Logic, Inc is a development-stage, electro-optical device and organic nonlinear materials company. The Company is engaged in the chemical synthesis of chromophore dyes used in the development of organic Application Specific Electro-Optic Polymers (ASEOP) and Organic Non-Linear All-Optical Polymers (NLAOP) that have high electro-optic and optical activity.
