Liberum Capital reaffirmed their under review rating on shares of NEX Group PLC (LON:NXG) in a research note published on Monday, May 15th. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 638 ($8.30) price objective on the stock.

NXG has been the subject of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.07) target price on shares of NEX Group PLC in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Citigroup Inc reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.81) target price on shares of NEX Group PLC in a report on Monday, March 13th. Numis Securities Ltd reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.50) target price on shares of NEX Group PLC in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays PLC reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 615 ($8.00) target price on shares of NEX Group PLC in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of NEX Group PLC in a report on Monday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 594.60 ($7.74).

Get NEX Group PLC alerts:

NEX Group PLC (LON:NXG) traded up 0.53% during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 665.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 951,158 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 609.89 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 547.93. NEX Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 445.10 and a 52 week high of GBX 665.50. The company’s market cap is GBX 2.46 billion.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “NEX Group PLC (NXG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/27/liberum-capital-reiterates-under-review-rating-for-nex-group-plc-nxg-updated.html.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 27 ($0.35) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

In other NEX Group PLC news, insider Stuart J. Bridges purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 605 ($7.87) per share, for a total transaction of £151,250 ($196,760.76). Also, insider Ivan Ritossa bought 167,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 597 ($7.77) per share, for a total transaction of £999,975 ($1,300,865.10).

NEX Group PLC Company Profile

NEX Group plc is a technology-based service company. The Company is engaged in electronic trading business, offering a diverse portfolio of products and services in the over-the-counter (OTC) markets. The Company’s segments include NEX Markets, which includes EBS BrokerTec and NEX Exchange (formerly the ICAP Securities and Derivatives Exchange (ISDX)); NEX Optimisation, which includes PTRI and Euclid Opportunities, and Group, which includes all residual income from shipping (forward revenue), and central costs not attributable to the business units.

Receive News & Ratings for NEX Group PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEX Group PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.