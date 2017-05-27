NEX Group PLC (NXG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their under review rating on shares of NEX Group PLC (LON:NXG) in a research note published on Monday, May 15th. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 638 ($8.30) price objective on the stock.
NXG has been the subject of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.07) target price on shares of NEX Group PLC in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Citigroup Inc reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.81) target price on shares of NEX Group PLC in a report on Monday, March 13th. Numis Securities Ltd reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.50) target price on shares of NEX Group PLC in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays PLC reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 615 ($8.00) target price on shares of NEX Group PLC in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of NEX Group PLC in a report on Monday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 594.60 ($7.74).
NEX Group PLC (LON:NXG) traded up 0.53% during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 665.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 951,158 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 609.89 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 547.93. NEX Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 445.10 and a 52 week high of GBX 665.50. The company’s market cap is GBX 2.46 billion.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 27 ($0.35) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.
In other NEX Group PLC news, insider Stuart J. Bridges purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 605 ($7.87) per share, for a total transaction of £151,250 ($196,760.76). Also, insider Ivan Ritossa bought 167,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 597 ($7.77) per share, for a total transaction of £999,975 ($1,300,865.10).
NEX Group PLC Company Profile
NEX Group plc is a technology-based service company. The Company is engaged in electronic trading business, offering a diverse portfolio of products and services in the over-the-counter (OTC) markets. The Company’s segments include NEX Markets, which includes EBS BrokerTec and NEX Exchange (formerly the ICAP Securities and Derivatives Exchange (ISDX)); NEX Optimisation, which includes PTRI and Euclid Opportunities, and Group, which includes all residual income from shipping (forward revenue), and central costs not attributable to the business units.
