Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $4.513 Million Position in Liberty Property Trust (LPT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,042 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Liberty Property Trust worth $4,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Liberty Property Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 129,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 165.4% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 112,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,318,000 after buying an additional 69,800 shares during the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 37,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 8.4% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $1,873,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) traded down 0.60% during trading on Friday, hitting $41.16. The stock had a trading volume of 287,164 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.79 and its 200-day moving average is $39.48. Liberty Property Trust has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $42.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.89.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Liberty Property Trust had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 47.78%. The business had revenue of $175.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Liberty Property Trust will post $1.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Liberty Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 78.19%.

LPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Capital One Financial Corp. cut shares of Liberty Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Liberty Property Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Liberty Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Liberty Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.71.

In other news, Director Fredric J. Tomczyk acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.85 per share, with a total value of $194,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,849.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Property Trust (the Trust) is a self-administered and self-managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust’s assets are owned directly or indirectly, and substantially all of the Trust’s operations are conducted directly or indirectly, by its subsidiary, Liberty Property Limited Partnership (the Operating Partnership).

