Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW) Stake Boosted by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,014 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Lamb Weston Holdings worth $4,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LW. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings during the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings by 6,120.0% in the first quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) traded up 0.07% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.66. The stock had a trading volume of 434,195 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.82 and a 200-day moving average of $39.22. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a one year low of $29.62 and a one year high of $45.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.50.

Lamb Weston Holdings (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $768.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.74 million. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post $2.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 30th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lamb Weston Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. CL King began coverage on Lamb Weston Holdings in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Lamb Weston Holdings in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Lamb Weston Holdings in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Lamb Weston Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.44.

About Lamb Weston Holdings

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc (Lamb Weston), is a supplier of frozen potato, sweet potato, appetizer and vegetable products to restaurants and retailers around the world. The Company’s segments include Global, Foodservice, Retail and Other. The Global segment includes operations associated with Lamb Weston’s business with large chain restaurant customers, whether those results are generated in the United States or abroad, as well as operations associated with retail and foodservice customers located outside of the United States and Canada.

