L Brands (LB) Given Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.26

Media headlines about L Brands (NYSE:LB) have trended positive this week, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. AlphaOne, a division of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. L Brands earned a media sentiment score of 0.26 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media stories about the specialty retailer an impact score of 69 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. FBR & Co set a $60.00 price objective on L Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on L Brands from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised L Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $75.00 price objective on L Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of L Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. L Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.82.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) traded up 0.48% on Friday, hitting $50.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,157,667 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.89. L Brands has a 52-week low of $43.04 and a 52-week high of $79.67. The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.82.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 137.81% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that L Brands will post $3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. L Brands’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas Coe sold 39,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $1,947,330.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,658 shares in the company, valued at $3,698,163.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

L Brands, Inc operates specialty retail business. The Company is focused on women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care, beauty and home fragrance categories. Its segments include Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works International. It sells its merchandise through company-owned specialty retail stores in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Greater China, which are mall-based; through Websites, and through international franchise, license and wholesale partners.

