Kelman Lazarov Inc. Has $2.931 Million Stake in Mastercard Inc (MA)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 1.9% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $857,217,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Mastercard by 10.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,801,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,457,649,000 after buying an additional 4,111,803 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $405,125,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Mastercard by 61.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,013,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $713,780,000 after buying an additional 2,656,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) traded down 0.24% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,142,128 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.84. The firm has a market cap of $130.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 1.26. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $86.65 and a 12 month high of $122.48.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 71.09% and a net margin of 37.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post $4.30 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays PLC reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Cowen and Company upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Vetr downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.99 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.92.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.35, for a total value of $85,723.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,791 shares in the company, valued at $538,268.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ajay Banga sold 161,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total value of $18,967,484.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 333,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,108,958.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 275,592 shares of company stock valued at $32,014,163. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

MasterCard Incorporated is a technology company that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses across the world, enabling them to use electronic forms of payment. The Company operates through Payment Solutions segment. The Company allows user to make payments by creating a range of payment solutions and services using its brands, which include MasterCard, Maestro and Cirrus.

