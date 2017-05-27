Kellogg Company (K) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 4th.

K has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc set a $78.00 price objective on Kellogg Company and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Kellogg Company from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group AG lowered their price objective on shares of Kellogg Company from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kellogg Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg Company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.33.

Shares of Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) traded down 0.08% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,313,136 shares. Kellogg Company has a one year low of $68.67 and a one year high of $87.16. The company has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.51 and a 200 day moving average of $72.91.

Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Kellogg Company had a return on equity of 66.33% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kellogg Company will post $3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Kellogg Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

In other news, Director James M. Jenness sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total transaction of $4,974,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kellogg Company by 171.7% in the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Argentus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kellogg Company by 131.0% in the third quarter. Argentus Capital Management LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Kellogg Company by 9.2% in the third quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. now owns 459,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,582,000 after buying an additional 38,818 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Kellogg Company by 100.7% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 51,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after buying an additional 25,779 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in Kellogg Company by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 9,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 81.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kellogg Company

Kellogg Company is a manufacturer and marketer of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The Company’s principal products are ready-to-eat cereals and convenience foods, such as cookies, crackers, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, fruit-flavored snacks, frozen waffles and veggie foods.

