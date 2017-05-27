DDR Corp (DDR) Major Shareholder Katharina Otto-Bernstein Acquires 500,000 Shares

DDR Corp (NYSE:DDR) major shareholder Katharina Otto-Bernstein bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $4,700,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,255,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,801,747. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

DDR Corp (NYSE:DDR) traded down 1.54% on Friday, reaching $8.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,960,167 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $3.28 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.75 and its 200-day moving average is $13.58. DDR Corp has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $19.92.

DDR Corp (NYSE:DDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. DDR Corp had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $230.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that DDR Corp will post ($0.16) EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. DDR Corp’s payout ratio is 690.97%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oxford Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of DDR Corp during the first quarter valued at $163,000. CrestPoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DDR Corp during the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in DDR Corp during the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in DDR Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in DDR Corp by 2.0% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 15,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on DDR. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of DDR Corp in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded DDR Corp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on DDR Corp to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DDR Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded DDR Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DDR Corp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.21.

About DDR Corp

DDR Corp. is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It operates through two segments: shopping centers and loan investments. It is in the business of acquiring, owning, developing, redeveloping, expanding, leasing and managing shopping centers. As of December 31, 2016, it owned and managed approximately 106 million total square feet of gross leasable area (GLA).

