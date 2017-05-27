Karp Capital Management Corp Acquires New Position in KeyCorp (KEY)

Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 637,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,336,000. Karp Capital Management Corp owned 0.06% of KeyCorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Partners Ltd. OH ADV increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 58.7% in the third quarter. Investment Partners Ltd. OH ADV now owns 31,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 11,787 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 6.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 29,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter worth about $20,040,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.9% in the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,524,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,558,000 after buying an additional 27,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp GA boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 6.1% in the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp GA now owns 15,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) traded down 0.83% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.99. The company had a trading volume of 7,116,277 shares. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $10.21 and a 52 week high of $19.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.02.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post $1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This is a positive change from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.50%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KEY. Evercore ISI upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated a “hold” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.56.

KeyCorp is a bank holding company. The Company is a bank-based financial services company. The Company operates through its subsidiary, KeyBank National Association (KeyBank), which is engaged in providing banking services. Through KeyBank and other subsidiaries, it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate and institutional clients.

