Kamada Ltd (KMDA) Announces Earnings Results

Kamada Ltd (NASDAQ:KMDA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. Kamada had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $11.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 million.

Shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) traded up 0.70% on Friday, hitting $7.15. 2,997 shares of the company traded hands. Kamada has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $7.34. The firm’s market capitalization is $258.50 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.09 and its 200 day moving average is $6.46.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Kamada by 17.8% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 38,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 5,772 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Kamada by 16.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 37,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kamada by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kamada by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 440,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kamada during the first quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on KMDA. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Kamada in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price target on shares of Kamada and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. is an Israel-based biopharmaceutical company, which develops, produces and markets therapeutics, based on chromatographic purification technology. It offers bio-therapeutics for human use, such as specialty proteins, specific immunoglobulins, and other prescription medicines. The Company’s product line includes intravenous AAT for chronic replacement therapy in individuals with congenital alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; KamRAB for prophylaxis of rabies infection; KamRho-D IM for prophylaxis of Rh hemolytic disease of the newborn; KamRho-D IV for treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; and IVIG, a replacement therapy in primary and secondary immune therapy.

