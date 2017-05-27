Kadmon Holdings Inc (KDMN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kadmon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KDMN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 42.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Kadmon Holdings (NASDAQ:KDMN) traded down 0.81% on Friday, reaching $2.45. 95,869 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.66 and its 200-day moving average is $4.00. The company’s market capitalization is $127.02 million. Kadmon Holdings has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $11.73.

Get Kadmon Holdings Inc alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/27/kadmon-holdings-inc-kdmn-posts-earnings-results-beats-estimates-by-0-13-eps-updated.html.

In other Kadmon Holdings news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb purchased 1,488,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kadmon Holdings by 2,046.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 567,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 540,885 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Kadmon Holdings during the first quarter valued at $158,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Kadmon Holdings by 302.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 34,794 shares during the last quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Kadmon Holdings during the first quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Kadmon Holdings by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 29,076 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadmon Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down previously from $36.10) on shares of Kadmon Holdings in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc reduced their target price on shares of Kadmon Holdings from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. WBB Securities raised shares of Kadmon Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Kadmon Holdings in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.14.

Kadmon Holdings Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc is an integrated biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecules and biologics to address disease areas of various unmet medical needs. The Company is developing product candidates in a number of indications within autoimmune and fibrotic disease, oncology and genetic diseases.

Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.