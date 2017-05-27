Insider Selling: Trimble Inc (TRMB) VP Sells 27,819 Shares of Stock

Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) VP Julie A. Shepard sold 27,819 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $990,078.21. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,011.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) traded down 0.08% on Friday, hitting $35.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,850 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.88 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.15. Trimble Inc has a 52 week low of $23.65 and a 52 week high of $36.15.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Trimble had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $613.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Trimble Inc will post $1.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Trimble from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Dougherty & Co raised Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Trimble from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. boosted their price target on Trimble from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Trimble during the first quarter valued at $263,000. FNY Partners Fund LP boosted its stake in Trimble by 71.4% in the first quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP now owns 4,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 60.0% in the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 38,366 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 14,385 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 6.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,674 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Trimble by 18.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,061,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,990,000 after buying an additional 163,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc, formerly Trimble Navigation Limited, provides technology solutions for professionals and field mobile workers. The Company operates through four segments: Engineering and Construction, Field Solutions, Mobile Solutions and Advanced Devices. The Engineering and Construction segment serves customers working in architecture, engineering, construction, geospatial and government.

