Yext Inc (YEXT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Yext Inc (NASDAQ:YEXT) in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 15th, StockTargetPrices.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on YEXT. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Yext in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Yext in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Pacific Crest began coverage on shares of Yext in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Yext in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yext presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of Yext (NASDAQ:YEXT) traded up 4.56% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.75. The stock had a trading volume of 516,181 shares. Yext has a 52 week low of $12.82 and a 52 week high of $15.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.76 and a 200 day moving average of $13.76. The stock’s market cap is $431.67 million.

About Yext

Yext Inc is a knowledge engine provider. Yext puts business on the map. The Yext Knowledge Engine enables companies to manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and sync it to over 100 services in the PowerListings Network, including Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

