Stage Stores Inc (SSI) Stock Rating Lowered by Johnson Rice

Johnson Rice lowered shares of Stage Stores Inc (NYSE:SSI) from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, May 12th.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SSI. B. Riley reissued a sell rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Stage Stores in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stage Stores from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Stage Stores from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Shares of Stage Stores (NYSE:SSI) traded down 0.87% on Friday, hitting $2.28. 473,088 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s market capitalization is $62.55 million. Stage Stores has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $6.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.22.

Stage Stores (NYSE:SSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.13. Stage Stores had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a negative return on equity of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $308.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Stage Stores will post ($1.06) earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Stage Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently -136.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSI. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stage Stores by 9.0% in the first quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 84,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 6,936 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stage Stores during the first quarter worth $246,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Stage Stores by 44.7% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in Stage Stores during the first quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stage Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $515,000. 92.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stage Stores, Inc operates specialty department stores mainly in small and mid-sized towns and communities. The Company’s department stores offer a range of brand name and private label apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear and home goods. The Company operates approximately 830 specialty department stores in over 40 states under the BEALLS, GOODY’S, PALAIS ROYAL, PEEBLES and STAGE nameplates and a direct-to-consumer business.

