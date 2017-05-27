TransUnion (TRU) EVP John W. Blenke Sells 10,000 Shares

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) EVP John W. Blenke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total transaction of $418,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,717 shares in the company, valued at $4,797,464.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) traded up 0.70% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.10. 958,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 47.21 and a beta of 0.38. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $43.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.38.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. TransUnion had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $445 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransUnion will post $1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRU. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Saturday, April 29th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Cowen and Company upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.63.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 37.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransUnion

TransUnion is a risk and information solutions provider to businesses and consumers. The Company provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision capabilities to businesses. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International and Consumer Interactive.

