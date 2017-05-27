Insider Selling: BankFinancial Co. (BFIN) Insider Sells 2,705 Shares of Stock

BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) insider John G. Manos sold 2,705 shares of BankFinancial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $40,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,925. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) traded up 0.34% during trading on Friday, reaching $14.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,857 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46 and a beta of 0.57. BankFinancial Co. has a 52 week low of $11.38 and a 52 week high of $15.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.73 and a 200 day moving average of $14.49.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 million. BankFinancial had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 3.64%. Analysts expect that BankFinancial Co. will post $0.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This is a boost from BankFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. BankFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFIN. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in BankFinancial by 7.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in BankFinancial during the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in BankFinancial by 847.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 10,722 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BankFinancial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of BankFinancial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BankFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

BankFinancial Company Profile

BankFinancial Corporation is the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service, community-oriented national bank principally engaged in the business of commercial, family and personal banking. The Bank offers its customers a range of loan, deposit and other financial products and services through its full-service Illinois-based banking offices located in Cook, DuPage, Lake and Will Counties, and through its Internet branch, www.bankfinancial.com.

