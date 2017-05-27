Green Dot Co. (GDOT) General Counsel John C. Ricci Sells 30,709 Shares

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) General Counsel John C. Ricci sold 30,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.16, for a total transaction of $1,110,437.44. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 115,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,194,451.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) traded up 0.08% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.37. 138,140 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38 and a beta of 1.18. Green Dot Co. has a 52 week low of $20.79 and a 52 week high of $38.34.
Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $253 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post $1.95 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Green Dot by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 933,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,975,000 after buying an additional 77,480 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Green Dot by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Green Dot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,172,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Green Dot by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 909,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,424,000 after buying an additional 116,303 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Green Dot during the fourth quarter valued at $7,548,000. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Green Dot in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc increased their target price on shares of Green Dot from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. raised shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Green Dot from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.20.
Green Dot Company Profile
Green Dot Corporation (Green Dot) is a pro-consumer financial technology innovator. The Company is a provider of reloadable prepaid debit cards and cash reload processing services in the United States. The Company operates through two segments: Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services.
