Green Dot Co. (GDOT) General Counsel John C. Ricci Sells 30,709 Shares

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) General Counsel John C. Ricci sold 30,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.16, for a total transaction of $1,110,437.44. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 115,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,194,451.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) traded up 0.08% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.37. 138,140 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38 and a beta of 1.18. Green Dot Co. has a 52 week low of $20.79 and a 52 week high of $38.34.

Get Green Dot Co. alerts:

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $253 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post $1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/27/john-c-ricci-sells-30709-shares-of-green-dot-co-gdot-stock-updated.html.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Green Dot by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 933,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,975,000 after buying an additional 77,480 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Green Dot by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Green Dot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,172,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Green Dot by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 909,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,424,000 after buying an additional 116,303 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Green Dot during the fourth quarter valued at $7,548,000. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Green Dot in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc increased their target price on shares of Green Dot from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. raised shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Green Dot from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.20.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation (Green Dot) is a pro-consumer financial technology innovator. The Company is a provider of reloadable prepaid debit cards and cash reload processing services in the United States. The Company operates through two segments: Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.