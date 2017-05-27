Jefferies Group Weighs in on AstraZeneca plc’s FY2017 Earnings (AZN)

AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Group upped their FY2017 EPS estimates for AstraZeneca plc in a research note issued to investors on Monday. Jefferies Group analyst J. Holford now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.87 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.84. Jefferies Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for AstraZeneca plc’s FY2018 earnings at $2.00 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.26 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.66 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Vetr upgraded shares of AstraZeneca plc from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.35 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group AG upgraded shares of AstraZeneca plc from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Leerink Swann restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AstraZeneca plc in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca plc in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca plc in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.44.

Shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) opened at 34.41 on Tuesday. AstraZeneca plc has a 1-year low of $25.55 and a 1-year high of $35.04. The firm has a market cap of $87.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.83 and a 200-day moving average of $28.88.

AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. AstraZeneca plc had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 34.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca plc during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca plc by 67.0% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca plc by 1,078.4% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca plc during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca plc by 2.1% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca plc Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC (AstraZeneca) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovery and development of products, which are then manufactured, marketed and sold. The Company focuses on three main therapy areas: Oncology, Cardiovascular & Metabolic Disease (CVMD) and Respiratory, while selectively pursuing therapies in Autoimmunity, Infection and Neuroscience.

