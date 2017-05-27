Greencore Group plc (GNC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) in a research note published on Friday, May 12th. The firm currently has a GBX 300 ($3.90) price objective on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GNC. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Greencore Group plc in a report on Monday, February 20th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.90) target price on shares of Greencore Group plc in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Investec reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.23) price objective on shares of Greencore Group plc in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Numis Securities Ltd upgraded Greencore Group plc to a buy rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.71) price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.55) price objective on shares of Greencore Group plc in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 320 ($4.16).
Shares of Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) traded up 1.01% on Friday, reaching GBX 238.90. 5,562,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 239.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 243.72. The firm’s market cap is GBX 1.44 billion. Greencore Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 193.26 and a 12-month high of GBX 304.28.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 0.86%.
Greencore Group plc Company Profile
Greencore Group plc is a manufacturer of convenience food. The Company’s segments include Convenience Foods, and Ingredients & Property. The Convenience Foods segment includes Convenience Foods UK and Convenience Foods US. The Convenience Foods segment consists of Food to Go, Prepared Meals, Grocery and US.
