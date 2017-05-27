Incyte Co. (INCY) Director Jean Jacques Bienaime Buys 500 Shares

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Director Jean Jacques Bienaime bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $115.00 per share, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,355. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Jean Jacques Bienaime also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 28th, Jean Jacques Bienaime purchased 500 shares of Incyte stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $124.26 per share, for a total transaction of $62,130.00.
- On Thursday, April 13th, Jean Jacques Bienaime bought 1,000 shares of Incyte stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $139,660.00.
- On Friday, April 7th, Jean Jacques Bienaime bought 1,000 shares of Incyte stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $139.48 per share, for a total transaction of $139,480.00.
Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) traded down 2.91% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.38. 2,366,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $71.75 and a 1-year high of $153.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.78. The firm’s market capitalization is $27.52 billion.
Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $384.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.19 million. Incyte had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post ($0.76) earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Incyte by 22.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,415,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,060,638,000 after buying an additional 2,847,907 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Incyte by 110.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,581,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,013,437,000 after buying an additional 3,983,207 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management raised its position in Incyte by 30,859.4% in the fourth quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 3,595,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 3,583,388 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Incyte by 8.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,980,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $398,452,000 after buying an additional 219,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Incyte by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,959,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $296,778,000 after buying an additional 157,191 shares in the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
INCY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group Inc boosted their target price on Incyte from $116.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Vetr raised Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $133.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet downgraded Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Incyte from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.93.
About Incyte
Incyte Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late-stage development, and commercialized products, such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).
