Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) will report earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.74. Jacobs Engineering Group reported earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will report full year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.66. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Jacobs Engineering Group.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm earned $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on JEC. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Friday, April 21st. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) traded down 0.22% on Tuesday, reaching $54.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,358,682 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.57 and its 200-day moving average is $56.44. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 52-week low of $46.38 and a 52-week high of $63.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEC. State Street Corp raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,169,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $294,660,000 after buying an additional 286,090 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 3,331,762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,319,000 after buying an additional 16,131 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,104,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,825,000 after buying an additional 68,152 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,766,911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,714,000 after buying an additional 459,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,440,317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,493,000 after buying an additional 5,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is a technical professional services company. The Company provides a range of technical, professional and construction services to industrial, commercial and governmental clients. The Company’s services include Project Services; Process, Scientific, and Systems Consulting Services; Construction Services, and Operations and Maintenance Services.

