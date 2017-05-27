J Sainsbury plc (SBRY) Insider Jean Tomlin Purchases 3,100 Shares

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) insider Jean Tomlin purchased 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 265 ($3.45) per share, for a total transaction of £8,215 ($10,686.87).

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) traded up 1.11% during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 281.70. 8,541,140 shares of the stock traded hands. J Sainsbury plc has a 52 week low of GBX 211.50 and a 52 week high of GBX 283.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 268.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 258.48. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 6.04 billion.

Get J Sainsbury plc alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a GBX 6.60 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from J Sainsbury plc’s previous dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th.

WARNING: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/27/j-sainsbury-plc-sbry-insider-buys-8215-in-stock-updated.html.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBRY. HSBC Holdings plc restated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.67) price objective on shares of J Sainsbury plc in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group AG boosted their price objective on shares of J Sainsbury plc from GBX 300 ($3.90) to GBX 320 ($4.16) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury plc in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.67) price target on shares of J Sainsbury plc in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.90) price target on shares of J Sainsbury plc in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 257.07 ($3.34).

About J Sainsbury plc

J Sainsbury plc is engaged in grocery-related retailing and retail banking. The Company’s segments include Retailing; Financial services, and Property investments. The Retailing segment is engaged in the operation of supermarkets and convenience. The Financial services segment includes the operations of Sainsbury’s Bank plc (Sainsbury’s Bank).

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.