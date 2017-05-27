Israel Chemicals (ICL) Getting Very Positive Media Coverage, Study Finds

Headlines about Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) have trended very positive recently, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. Alpha One, a subsidiary of Accern, rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Israel Chemicals earned a media sentiment score of 0.57 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Israel Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Group LLC assumed coverage on Israel Chemicals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.75 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Israel Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) traded down 0.23% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,003 shares. Israel Chemicals has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $4.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.24 and a 200 day moving average of $4.25. The firm’s market cap is $5.49 billion.

Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Israel Chemicals had a positive return on equity of 16.76% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Israel Chemicals will post $0.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Israel Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -379.92%.

