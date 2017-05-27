Wells Fargo & Co Sees Unusually High Options Volume (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 4,704 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 115% compared to the average volume of 2,187 put options.

In related news, insider David M. Carroll sold 117,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total value of $6,946,890.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Sargent purchased 9,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.15 per share, for a total transaction of $499,107.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 81 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 106,392 shares of company stock worth $5,526,822 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.8% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 13,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the first quarter worth approximately $399,000. Pointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the first quarter worth approximately $1,056,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 0.5% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,370,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 0.9% in the first quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 129,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,180,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. 73.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) traded down 0.70% during trading on Friday, hitting $52.41. 14,247,740 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.06. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $43.55 and a 1-year high of $59.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.98.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.25 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post $4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WFC. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Vetr upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.28 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.45.

Wells Fargo & Company is a bank holding company. The Company is a diversified financial services company. It has three operating segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The Company offers its services under three categories: personal, small business and commercial.

