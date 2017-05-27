salesforce.com, inc. Sees Unusually High Options Volume (CRM)

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 6,707 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 121% compared to the typical volume of 3,030 put options.

Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) traded down 0.48% during trading on Friday, hitting $90.83. The company had a trading volume of 5,284,470 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.50 and a 200 day moving average of $79.56. The stock has a market cap of $64.69 billion, a PE ratio of 480.58 and a beta of 1.42. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $66.43 and a 12-month high of $91.81.

Get salesforce.com inc. alerts:

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The CRM provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. salesforce.com, inc. had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post $1.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com, inc. news, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 1,609 shares of salesforce.com, inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total transaction of $131,101.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,342.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com, inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $908,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 34,195,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,106,301,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,038,457 shares of company stock valued at $87,377,513. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in salesforce.com, inc. by 7.5% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in salesforce.com, inc. by 387.1% in the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,622 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. bought a new position in salesforce.com, inc. during the first quarter worth $141,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in salesforce.com, inc. by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,828 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its position in salesforce.com, inc. by 35.7% in the first quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com, inc. in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. FBN Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of salesforce.com, inc. in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Cowen and Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com, inc. in a research report on Friday, May 19th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com, inc. in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of salesforce.com, inc. in a report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com, inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.44.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “salesforce.com, inc. Sees Unusually High Options Volume (CRM)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/27/investors-buy-large-volume-of-salesforce-com-inc-put-options-crm-updated.html.

salesforce.com, inc. Company Profile

Salesforce.com, inc. is a provider of enterprise software, delivered through the cloud, with a focus on customer relationship management (CRM). The Company focuses on cloud, mobile, social, Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence technologies. The Company’s service offerings are configured and integrated with other platforms and enterprise applications.

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.