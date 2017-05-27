International Personal Finance Plc (IPF) Given “Under Review” Rating at Peel Hunt

International Personal Finance Plc (LON:IPF)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IPF. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of International Personal Finance Plc in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Liberum Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of International Personal Finance Plc in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Numis Securities Ltd restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 236 ($3.07) target price on shares of International Personal Finance Plc in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on International Personal Finance Plc from GBX 180 ($2.34) to GBX 155 ($2.02) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.90) price target on shares of International Personal Finance Plc in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. International Personal Finance Plc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 255.67 ($3.33).

International Personal Finance Plc (LON:IPF) traded down 0.31% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 162.00. 389,315 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 165.89 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 189.55. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 359.60 million. International Personal Finance Plc has a one year low of GBX 141.43 and a one year high of GBX 344.60.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a dividend of GBX 7.80 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.81%. This is a boost from International Personal Finance Plc’s previous dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th.

In other news, insider John Mangelaars acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 170 ($2.21) per share, with a total value of £17,000 ($22,115.26). Also, insider Justin Lockwood sold 7,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 163 ($2.12), for a total value of £12,298.35 ($15,998.89).

International Personal Finance Plc Company Profile

International Personal Finance plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company offers unsecured consumer finance products, channels and brands. Its segments include home credit and digital. Under home credit segment, the company offers home credit cash loans; money transfer loans; home, medical and life insurances; micro-business loans, and provident-branded digital loan products.

