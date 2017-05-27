International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA (IAG) Given a GBX 560 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 560 ($7.29) price objective on International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA (LON:IAG) in a research report released on Monday, May 8th. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 238 ($3.10) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. HSBC Holdings plc set a GBX 490 ($6.37) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Liberum Capital raised shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 525 ($6.83) to GBX 700 ($9.11) in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 493.95 ($6.43).

International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA (LON:IAG) traded down 0.32% on Monday, reaching GBX 614.00. 6,808,172 shares of the company traded hands. International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA has a one year low of GBX 281.73 and a one year high of GBX 619.00. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 16.58 billion. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 571.89 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 506.91.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a dividend of €0.13 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%.

About International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA is an airline company that holds the interests in airline and ancillary operations. Its segments include British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus and Other Group companies. It combines the airlines in the United Kingdom, Spain and Ireland. It has approximately 550 aircrafts to over 280 destinations.

