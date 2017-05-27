InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG) Given New GBX 4,500 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group AG

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) had its price objective cut by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 4,515 ($58.74) to GBX 4,500 ($58.54) in a research report issued on Monday, May 15th, StockTargetPrices.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IHG. Kepler Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC from GBX 3,022.80 ($39.32) to GBX 3,500 ($45.53) and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC from GBX 3,600 ($46.83) to GBX 3,800 ($49.43) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.04) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 2,950 ($38.38) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Beaufort Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,559.29 ($46.30).

Get InterContinental Hotels Group PLC alerts:

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) traded up 0.11% during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 4357.00. The stock had a trading volume of 300,521 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,206.25 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,892.66. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 2,615.29 and a 12-month high of GBX 4,437.84. The firm’s market cap is GBX 8.20 billion.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/27/intercontinental-hotels-group-plc-ihg-pt-lowered-to-gbx-4500-updated.html.

In other news, insider Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,840 ($49.95), for a total transaction of £422,400 ($549,499.15).

About InterContinental Hotels Group PLC

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is a hotel company. The Company franchises its brands to, and manages hotels on behalf of, third-party hotel owners. Its segments include The Americas; Europe; Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); Greater China, and Central. It operates a portfolio of hotel brands, including InterContinental, HUALUXE, Kimpton, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites Hotels, Holiday Inn Resort, Holiday Inn Club Vacations and Candlewood Suites Hotels.

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.