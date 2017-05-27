Integrated Device Technology Inc (IDTI) Stock Price Down 7.5% on Insider Selling

Integrated Device Technology Inc (NASDAQ:IDTI) shares fell 7.5% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $22.84 and last traded at $22.85, with a volume of 2,451,323 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.69.

Specifically, SVP Sailesh Chittipeddi sold 2,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total value of $65,777.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 172,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,811.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 84,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $2,066,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 179,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,400,632.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,868 shares of company stock worth $3,421,783 over the last 90 days. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IDTI. Zacks Investment Research raised Integrated Device Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Integrated Device Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc assumed coverage on Integrated Device Technology in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Summit Redstone cut Integrated Device Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America Corp cut Integrated Device Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.83 and its 200 day moving average is $24.22.

Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Integrated Device Technology had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $175.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Integrated Device Technology Inc will post $1.50 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Integrated Device Technology by 244.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,588,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,673,000 after buying an additional 3,965,800 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Integrated Device Technology by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,506,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,163,000 after buying an additional 2,380,645 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Integrated Device Technology during the fourth quarter worth $30,763,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Integrated Device Technology by 5,572.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,197,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,224,000 after buying an additional 1,176,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Integrated Device Technology by 2,388.4% in the first quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 1,207,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,581,000 after buying an additional 1,158,967 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Integrated Device Technology

Integrated Device Technology, Inc develops system-level solutions that optimize its customers’ applications. The Company operates through two segments: the Communications, and the Computing, Consumer and Industrial. It offers products in radio frequency (RF), timing, wireless power transfer, serial switching, interfaces and sensing solutions.

