Universal Display Co. (OLED) Director Sells $1,148,700.00 in Stock

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Director C Keith Hartley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total transaction of $1,148,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,549 shares in the company, valued at $8,103,963.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) traded up 0.22% on Friday, reaching $115.00. 395,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 95.91 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.36. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $47.88 and a 12-month high of $118.20.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Universal Display had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 21.61%. The company had revenue of $55.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post $1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc increased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc increased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Universal Display from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Monday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.38.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Partners Fund LP bought a new stake in Universal Display during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Janus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display during the first quarter worth $287,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display during the first quarter worth $1,140,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 25.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 6.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 26,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation is engaged in the research, development and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED), technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The Company also supplies its OLED materials to manufacturers of OLED displays and lighting products for evaluation and for use in product development and for pre-commercial activities, and it also provides technical assistance and support to these manufacturers.

