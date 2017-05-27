Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC) (NYSE:TCX) Director Rawleigh Hazen Ralls sold 9,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.27, for a total transaction of C$555,371.37.

Rawleigh Hazen Ralls also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tucows Inc. alerts:

On Tuesday, May 16th, Rawleigh Hazen Ralls sold 469 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.90, for a total value of C$26,686.10.

On Friday, March 24th, Rawleigh Hazen Ralls sold 1,250 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.11, for a total value of C$61,387.50.

On Monday, March 27th, Rawleigh Hazen Ralls sold 2,560 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.25, for a total value of C$126,080.00.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Rawleigh Hazen Ralls sold 5,000 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.50, for a total value of C$247,500.00.

On Thursday, March 9th, Rawleigh Hazen Ralls sold 11,250 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.53, for a total value of C$523,462.50.

Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC) traded down 1.08% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,695 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.84. Tucows Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.40 and a 1-year high of $86.33.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Tucows Inc. (TC) Director Sells C$555,371.37 in Stock” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/27/insider-selling-tucows-inc-tc-director-sells-9531-shares-of-stock-updated.html.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows Inc is engaged in providing Internet services. The Company’s segments include Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment includes mobile, fixed high-speed Internet access services, Internet hosting and network consulting services. The Domain Services segment wholesale and retail domain name registration services, value added services and portfolio services.

Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.