Tucows Inc. (TC) Director Sells C$555,371.37 in Stock

Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC) (NYSE:TCX) Director Rawleigh Hazen Ralls sold 9,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.27, for a total transaction of C$555,371.37.
Rawleigh Hazen Ralls also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 16th, Rawleigh Hazen Ralls sold 469 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.90, for a total value of C$26,686.10.
- On Friday, March 24th, Rawleigh Hazen Ralls sold 1,250 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.11, for a total value of C$61,387.50.
- On Monday, March 27th, Rawleigh Hazen Ralls sold 2,560 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.25, for a total value of C$126,080.00.
- On Tuesday, March 28th, Rawleigh Hazen Ralls sold 5,000 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.50, for a total value of C$247,500.00.
- On Thursday, March 9th, Rawleigh Hazen Ralls sold 11,250 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.53, for a total value of C$523,462.50.
Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC) traded down 1.08% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,695 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.84. Tucows Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.40 and a 1-year high of $86.33.
Tucows Company Profile
Tucows Inc is engaged in providing Internet services. The Company’s segments include Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment includes mobile, fixed high-speed Internet access services, Internet hosting and network consulting services. The Domain Services segment wholesale and retail domain name registration services, value added services and portfolio services.
