Steeg Nickolas Vande Sells 41,717 Shares of Trimble Inc (TRMB) Stock

Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) Director Steeg Nickolas Vande sold 41,717 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $1,493,468.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,046. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) traded down 0.08% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.76. 476,850 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.84 and a 200-day moving average of $31.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 55.88 and a beta of 2.23. Trimble Inc has a 52 week low of $23.65 and a 52 week high of $36.15.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $613.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.32 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trimble Inc will post $1.40 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. boosted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Dougherty & Co upgraded shares of Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Trimble from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Trimble by 6,646.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,577,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $722,710,000 after buying an additional 22,242,969 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its position in Trimble by 217.2% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 4,277,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $128,969,000 after buying an additional 2,928,989 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,522,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Trimble by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,547,369 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $468,753,000 after buying an additional 2,060,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Trimble by 771.0% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,976,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,443,000 after buying an additional 1,749,413 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trimble Inc, formerly Trimble Navigation Limited, provides technology solutions for professionals and field mobile workers. The Company operates through four segments: Engineering and Construction, Field Solutions, Mobile Solutions and Advanced Devices. The Engineering and Construction segment serves customers working in architecture, engineering, construction, geospatial and government.

