Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc (TSE:ZZZ) insider Dave Howcroft sold 22,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.00, for a total transaction of C$896,415.00.

Dave Howcroft also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc alerts:

On Friday, March 17th, Dave Howcroft sold 5,238 shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.40, for a total transaction of C$169,711.20.

On Friday, March 3rd, Dave Howcroft purchased 65 shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$32.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,085.20.

Shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc (TSE:ZZZ) traded up 1.27% during trading on Friday, reaching $39.82. 46,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $22.12 and a 52-week high of $39.94. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.58 and its 200 day moving average is $31.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is an increase from Sleep Country Canada Holdings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc (ZZZ) Insider Sells C$896,415.00 in Stock” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/27/insider-selling-sleep-country-canada-holdings-inc-zzz-insider-sells-c896415-00-in-stock-updated.html.

ZZZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$36.00 price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upped their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$35.00 price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sleep Country Canada Holdings presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$42.00.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc is a Canada-based mattress retailer. The Company operates under two mattress retail banners: Dormez-vous?, the retailer of mattresses in Quebec, and Sleep Country Canada, the mattress retailer in the rest of Canada. The Company operates through Canada segment. The Dormez-vous? has over 50 stores with approximately two distribution centers in Montreal and Quebec City.

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.