Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc (ZZZ) Insider Sells C$896,415.00 in Stock

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc (TSE:ZZZ) insider Dave Howcroft sold 22,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.00, for a total transaction of C$896,415.00.
Dave Howcroft also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 17th, Dave Howcroft sold 5,238 shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.40, for a total transaction of C$169,711.20.
- On Friday, March 3rd, Dave Howcroft purchased 65 shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$32.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,085.20.
Shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc (TSE:ZZZ) traded up 1.27% during trading on Friday, reaching $39.82. 46,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $22.12 and a 52-week high of $39.94. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.58 and its 200 day moving average is $31.48.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is an increase from Sleep Country Canada Holdings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th.
ZZZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$36.00 price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upped their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$35.00 price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sleep Country Canada Holdings presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$42.00.
Sleep Country Canada Holdings Company Profile
Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc is a Canada-based mattress retailer. The Company operates under two mattress retail banners: Dormez-vous?, the retailer of mattresses in Quebec, and Sleep Country Canada, the mattress retailer in the rest of Canada. The Company operates through Canada segment. The Dormez-vous? has over 50 stores with approximately two distribution centers in Montreal and Quebec City.
