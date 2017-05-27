Novocure Ltd (NVCR) Insider Yoram Palti Sells 8,000 Shares

Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) insider Yoram Palti sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $96,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,691.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Yoram Palti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 24th, Yoram Palti sold 4,000 shares of Novocure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total value of $52,600.00.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Yoram Palti sold 8,000 shares of Novocure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $93,840.00.

On Friday, May 19th, Yoram Palti sold 8,000 shares of Novocure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $91,120.00.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Yoram Palti sold 4,000 shares of Novocure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $45,880.00.

On Friday, May 12th, Yoram Palti sold 8,000 shares of Novocure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $94,320.00.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Yoram Palti sold 8,000 shares of Novocure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $98,320.00.

On Monday, May 8th, Yoram Palti sold 8,000 shares of Novocure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $94,560.00.

On Thursday, May 4th, Yoram Palti sold 8,000 shares of Novocure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $91,360.00.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Yoram Palti sold 8,000 shares of Novocure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $93,120.00.

On Friday, April 28th, Yoram Palti sold 8,000 shares of Novocure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $90,000.00.

Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) traded down 2.30% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,925 shares. The company’s market cap is $1.12 billion. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.55 and its 200-day moving average is $8.78. Novocure Ltd has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $14.30.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.46 million. Novocure had a negative return on equity of 69.89% and a negative net margin of 219.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that Novocure Ltd will post ($0.80) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVCR shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Novocure in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Novocure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Novocure in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Novocure in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVCR. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Novocure during the first quarter worth approximately $937,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Novocure by 7.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,191 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Novocure during the first quarter worth approximately $381,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Novocure by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Novocure by 32.1% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.98% of the company’s stock.

Novocure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited is a commercial-stage oncology company. The Company is engaged in developing a cancer treatment centered on a therapy called TTFields, the use of electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. Its TTFields delivery system is used for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM) and to advance programs testing of TTFields in multiple solid tumor indications through its clinical pipeline.

