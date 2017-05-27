Insider Selling: New Relic Inc (NEWR) VP Sells 2,599 Shares of Stock

New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) VP Robin Schulman sold 2,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $113,628.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,583.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Robin Schulman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 19th, Robin Schulman sold 569 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $23,869.55.

On Thursday, May 18th, Robin Schulman sold 246 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $10,098.30.

On Tuesday, May 9th, Robin Schulman sold 2,083 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total value of $84,194.86.

On Monday, May 1st, Robin Schulman sold 667 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $26,680.00.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Robin Schulman sold 668 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $26,706.64.

On Monday, March 20th, Robin Schulman sold 489 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $17,848.50.

On Thursday, March 16th, Robin Schulman sold 298 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $11,058.78.

On Thursday, March 9th, Robin Schulman sold 3,649 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total value of $134,867.04.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Robin Schulman sold 247 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total value of $8,822.84.

On Thursday, February 16th, Robin Schulman sold 489 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total value of $17,061.21.

New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) traded up 1.36% on Friday, reaching $44.60. The company had a trading volume of 781,488 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.39 billion. New Relic Inc has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $45.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.59.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 32.99% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. The firm had revenue of $73.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New Relic Inc will post ($0.27) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEWR. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 1.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,916,649 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $293,470,000 after buying an additional 99,245 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in shares of New Relic during the third quarter valued at about $185,779,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,643,448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,993,000 after buying an additional 94,562 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 21.3% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,682,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,385,000 after buying an additional 295,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,336,000 after buying an additional 512,292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of New Relic in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded New Relic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stephens assumed coverage on New Relic in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Pacific Crest restated an “overweight” rating on shares of New Relic in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.56.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc (New Relic) is a provider of enterprise software. The Company’s cloud-based platform and range of products enable organizations to collect, store and analyze software data in real time. The Company’s New Relic Software Analytics Cloud consists of an integrated suite of products, a data database and an open platform.

