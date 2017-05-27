Insider Selling: BIO-TECHNE Corp (TECH) Director Sells 100 Shares of Stock

BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) Director Roger C. Lucas sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.59, for a total value of $11,059.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,213.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) traded up 0.18% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.40. The company had a trading volume of 115,242 shares. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a 12 month low of $95.68 and a 12 month high of $117.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 59.92 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.02 and a 200 day moving average of $104.62.

BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. BIO-TECHNE Corp had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $144.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post $3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. BIO-TECHNE Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.95%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TECH. Citigroup Inc began coverage on BIO-TECHNE Corp in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott cut BIO-TECHNE Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BIO-TECHNE Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BIO-TECHNE Corp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BIO-TECHNE Corp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BIO-TECHNE Corp by 14,548.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,500,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $355,820,000 after buying an additional 3,476,540 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in BIO-TECHNE Corp by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,005,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $305,528,000 after buying an additional 134,138 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its position in BIO-TECHNE Corp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,291,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,585,000 after buying an additional 30,963 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in BIO-TECHNE Corp by 18.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,900,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $193,185,000 after buying an additional 295,802 shares during the period. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its position in BIO-TECHNE Corp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,227,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,234,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corporation develops, manufactures and sells biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. The Company operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Clinical Controls and Protein Platforms. The Biotechnology segment develops, manufactures and sells biotechnology research and diagnostic products, such as cytokines, growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies and related reagents, across the world.

