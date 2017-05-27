Tmx Group Limited (X) Director Buys C$849,930.99 in Stock

Tmx Group Limited (TSE:X) Director Luc Bertrand acquired 11,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$72.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$849,930.99.

Shares of Tmx Group Limited (TSE:X) traded up 0.86% during trading on Friday, reaching $70.56. 31,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Tmx Group Limited has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $79.90. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.36 and its 200 day moving average is $70.54.

X has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Tmx Group Limited from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Tmx Group Limited from C$80.00 to C$78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Tmx Group Limited from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Tmx Group Limited from C$68.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Tmx Group Limited presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$74.60.

Tmx Group Limited Company Profile

TMX Group, Ltd. is a Canada-based company, which operates cash and derivative markets for multiple asset classes including equities, fixed income and energy. The Company also provides clearing facilities, data products and other services to the international financial community. The Company operates Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange, TMX Group and TMX Datalinx.

