Insider Buying: Royal Hawaiian Orchards LP (NNUTU) Major Shareholder Acquires 9,416,553 Shares of Stock

Royal Hawaiian Orchards LP (OTCMKTS:NNUTU) major shareholder Farhad Fred Ebrahimi bought 9,416,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $16,855,629.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,306 shares in the company, valued at $16,657.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Farhad Fred Ebrahimi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 22nd, Farhad Fred Ebrahimi purchased 7,058 shares of Royal Hawaiian Orchards stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $12,774.98.

On Friday, May 12th, Farhad Fred Ebrahimi purchased 200 shares of Royal Hawaiian Orchards stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $364.00.

On Thursday, May 4th, Farhad Fred Ebrahimi purchased 25,000 shares of Royal Hawaiian Orchards stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00.

On Tuesday, April 25th, Farhad Fred Ebrahimi purchased 24,000 shares of Royal Hawaiian Orchards stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $55,680.00.

On Friday, April 21st, Farhad Fred Ebrahimi bought 4,900 shares of Royal Hawaiian Orchards stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.07 per share, for a total transaction of $10,143.00.

Royal Hawaiian Orchards LP (OTCMKTS:NNUTU) traded up 3.54% on Friday, reaching $2.05. 8,914 shares of the company were exchanged. Royal Hawaiian Orchards LP has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $3.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.02 and a 200 day moving average of $2.54. The firm’s market capitalization is $22.76 million.

About Royal Hawaiian Orchards

Royal Hawaiian Orchards, L.P. is a producer, marketer and distributor of macadamia nut-based products. The Company operates in two segments: orchards and branded products. The orchards segment includes the Company’s orchard, farming and processing operations. The branded products segment includes the development, manufacture and sale of branded products and the sale of processed kernel.

