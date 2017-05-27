Phillip Md Et Al Frost Acquires 27,800 Shares of Opko Health Inc. (OPK) Stock

Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 27,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $183,758.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,285,766.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Opko Health Inc. alerts:

On Thursday, May 25th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 26,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.38 per share, with a total value of $165,880.00.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 42,200 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.42 per share, with a total value of $270,924.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 120,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.43 per share, with a total value of $771,600.00.

On Friday, May 19th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 9,200 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $60,720.00.

On Thursday, May 18th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 20,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.59 per share, with a total value of $131,800.00.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 70,800 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.54 per share, with a total value of $463,032.00.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 1,125,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $7,830,000.00.

On Monday, May 8th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $722,000.00.

On Friday, May 5th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 10,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $75,200.00.

On Thursday, May 4th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 11,800 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.51 per share, with a total value of $88,618.00.

Shares of Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) traded down 0.31% during trading on Friday, hitting $6.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,868,020 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $3.54 billion. Opko Health Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $12.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.25 and a 200 day moving average of $8.75.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Opko Health had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $296.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Opko Health Inc. will post ($0.20) EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Phillip Md Et Al Frost Acquires 27,800 Shares of Opko Health Inc. (OPK) Stock” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/27/insider-buying-opko-health-inc-opk-ceo-purchases-27800-shares-of-stock-updated.html.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Opko Health in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Standpoint Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Opko Health in a report on Sunday, March 5th. Jefferies Group LLC cut their price target on shares of Opko Health from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Opko Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Opko Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPK. National Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Opko Health by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. National Planning Corp now owns 16,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Opko Health by 6.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Opko Health by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Opko Health by 1.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 83,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Opko Health by 8.6% in the first quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 17,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.58% of the company’s stock.

Opko Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc is a healthcare company. Its segments include Pharmaceutical, Diagnostics and Corporate. Pharmaceutical consists of the pharmaceutical operations in Chile, Mexico, Ireland, Israel and Spain and its pharmaceutical research and development operations. Diagnostics consists of the clinical laboratory operations in Bio-Reference Laboratories (Bio-Reference) and its point-of-care operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Opko Health Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opko Health Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.