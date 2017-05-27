Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (HGV) Insider Purchases $1,010,240.00 in Stock

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) insider Mark D. Wang acquired 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.08 per share, with a total value of $1,010,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 312,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,268,686. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) traded down 1.35% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.83. 241,359 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.98 and its 200-day moving average is $30.51. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc has a 12 month low of $24.60 and a 12 month high of $37.21.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $415 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.58 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc will post $1.90 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HGV shares. Instinet boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc is a timeshare company that markets and sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs), manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, and operates a points-based vacation club. The Company operates its business across two segments: Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management.

