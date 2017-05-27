Insider Buying: Century Bancorp, Inc. (CNBKA) Major Shareholder Buys 1,184 Shares of Stock

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler purchased 1,184 shares of Century Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.33 per share, with a total value of $71,430.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 558,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,698,407.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) traded down 1.80% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,340 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.25. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $64.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.74 million, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.55.
Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 21.73%. The company had revenue of $24.37 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Century Bancorp, Inc. will post $2.31 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Century Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.91%.
About Century Bancorp
Century Bancorp, Inc is a state-chartered bank holding company. The Company has a banking subsidiary: Century Bank and Trust Company (the Bank). The Company offers a range of services to commercial enterprises, state and local Governments and agencies, non-profit organizations and individuals. It operates approximately 30 banking offices in 20 cities and towns in Massachusetts, ranging from Braintree in the south to Andover in the north.
Receive News & Ratings for Century Bancorp Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Bancorp Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.