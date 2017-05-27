Insider Buying: Century Bancorp, Inc. (CNBKA) Major Shareholder Buys 1,184 Shares of Stock

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler purchased 1,184 shares of Century Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.33 per share, with a total value of $71,430.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 558,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,698,407.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) traded down 1.80% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,340 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.25. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $64.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.74 million, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Century Bancorp Inc. alerts:

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 21.73%. The company had revenue of $24.37 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Century Bancorp, Inc. will post $2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Century Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.91%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Insider Buying: Century Bancorp, Inc. (CNBKA) Major Shareholder Buys 1,184 Shares of Stock” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/27/insider-buying-century-bancorp-inc-cnbka-major-shareholder-acquires-1184-shares-of-stock-updated.html.

About Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc is a state-chartered bank holding company. The Company has a banking subsidiary: Century Bank and Trust Company (the Bank). The Company offers a range of services to commercial enterprises, state and local Governments and agencies, non-profit organizations and individuals. It operates approximately 30 banking offices in 20 cities and towns in Massachusetts, ranging from Braintree in the south to Andover in the north.

Receive News & Ratings for Century Bancorp Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Bancorp Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.