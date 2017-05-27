Inogen Inc (INGN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, May 15th. The firm currently has a $94.00 target price on the medical technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.90% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Inogen reported a solid first quarter of 2017, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate on both the counts. Over the last three months, the company outperformed the broader industry in terms of price. However, rental revenue headwinds are a concern, thanks to private insurance rate reductions, higher provisions for rental revenue adjustments and lower net patient additions. Inogen generates a significant portion of its revenues from the International market. Volatility in foreign exchange rate is expected to mar the company’s top line in the coming quarters. Furthermore, the stock looks a bit overvalued at the moment when compared to the market at large. However, Inogen has provided a positive guidance for full-year 2017. The company’s unique direct-to-customer business model, an innovative product line and growing patient base are key catalysts in our view.”

Get Inogen Inc alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on INGN. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Inogen in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Inogen to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 price objective on Inogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Inogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on Inogen in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.33.

Shares of Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) traded down 1.15% on Monday, reaching $87.93. The company had a trading volume of 131,085 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.48. Inogen has a 12 month low of $44.19 and a 12 month high of $89.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.65 and a beta of 1.07.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. Inogen had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $52.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Inogen will post $1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Inogen Inc (INGN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/27/inogen-inc-ingn-stock-rating-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

In other Inogen news, Director Ray Benjamin M. Anderson sold 4,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $360,267.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,267.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Byron Myers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,614,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,861 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,733. 5.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Inogen by 24.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 118,805 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,215,000 after buying an additional 23,705 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Inogen by 6.8% in the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 178,640 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,855,000 after buying an additional 11,341 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen during the first quarter valued at about $323,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Inogen by 83.6% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 22,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 10,110 shares during the period.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc is a medical technology company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. The Company’s Inogen One systems concentrate the air around the patient to offer a single source of supplemental oxygen anytime, anywhere with a portable device.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inogen (INGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.