Inchcape plc (INCH) Price Target Increased to GBX 920 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank AG

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) had its target price upped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 860 ($11.19) to GBX 920 ($11.97) in a report released on Monday, May 15th. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on INCH. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Inchcape plc from GBX 760 ($9.89) to GBX 860 ($11.19) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas raised Inchcape plc to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 735 ($9.56) to GBX 1,050 ($13.66) in a research report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.71) price target on shares of Inchcape plc in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. HSBC Holdings plc reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 940 ($12.23) price objective on shares of Inchcape plc in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on Inchcape plc from GBX 680 ($8.85) to GBX 755 ($9.82) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inchcape plc currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 874.78 ($11.38).

Get Inchcape plc alerts:

Shares of Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) traded down 1.88% on Monday, reaching GBX 836.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,237,317 shares. Inchcape plc has a 1-year low of GBX 574.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 861.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 847.07 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 746.69. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 3.52 billion.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a GBX 16.80 ($0.22) dividend. This is an increase from Inchcape plc’s previous dividend of $7.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Inchcape plc (INCH) Price Target Increased to GBX 920 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank AG” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/27/inchcape-plc-inch-pt-raised-to-gbx-920-updated.html.

In other news, insider Jerry Buhlmann acquired 15,000 shares of Inchcape plc stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 803 ($10.45) per share, with a total value of £120,450 ($156,693.12). Also, insider Nigel Stein acquired 202 shares of Inchcape plc stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 778 ($10.12) per share, for a total transaction of £1,571.56 ($2,044.44).

Inchcape plc Company Profile

Inchcape plc is a United Kingdom-based automotive distributor and retailer. The Company operates in approximately 30 markets. The Company’s segments include Distribution, Retail and Central. The Distribution segment includes regions, such as Australasia, the United Kingdom and Europe, Asia, and Emerging Markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Inchcape plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inchcape plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.