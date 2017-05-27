INC Research Holdings Inc (INCR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

INC Research Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INCR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,665,932 shares, an increase of 4.7% from the April 13th total of 3,502,456 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 801,902 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

INC Research Holdings (NASDAQ:INCR) traded up 0.80% during trading on Friday, hitting $56.75. 421,878 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.39. INC Research Holdings has a 52-week low of $36.70 and a 52-week high of $57.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.74.

INC Research Holdings (NASDAQ:INCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $252.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.76 million. INC Research Holdings had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that INC Research Holdings will post $2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 4,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $216,298.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,385. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 9,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $426,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,028 shares of company stock worth $1,039,573. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of INC Research Holdings during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Invictus RG bought a new stake in INC Research Holdings during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Crow Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of INC Research Holdings during the third quarter worth $116,000. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in INC Research Holdings during the first quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in INC Research Holdings by 5.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INCR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down from $59.00) on shares of INC Research Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc cut shares of INC Research Holdings from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of INC Research Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of INC Research Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. cut shares of INC Research Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

INC Research Holdings Company Profile

INC Research Holdings, Inc is a global contract research organization (CRO). The Company focuses on Phase I to Phase IV clinical development services for the biopharmaceutical and medical device industries. The Company operates through two segments: Clinical Development Services and Phase I Services.

